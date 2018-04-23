Eric Bower, 36, the mayor of Bloomsburg, Pa., was arrested by state police on charges including criminal solicitation and patronizing prostitutes after, authorities said, he exchanged money for sex on several occasions.

Patrick Dylan Drawl, 31, has been sentenced to six months in prison for stealing the horn from a mounted black rhinoceros display at McNeese State University in Louisiana and then selling it to undercover federal agents.

David Lync of Venice, Fla., was sentenced to 330 years in prison on child pornography charges after authorities say he took sex tourism trips to the Philippines and made and posted videos of sexual encounters he had with young children.

Stephen Boyle, a sophomore at the University of California, Berkeley, ran a successful satiric campaign to elect a squirrel named “Furry Boi” to the school’s student senate by sharing photos of a squirrel on social media and making appearances dressed as the critter.

Cho Hyun-min, 35, and sister Cho Hyun-ah, 43, who became notorious for flying into a rage when she was served macadamia nuts in an unopened package rather than on a plate during a Korean Air flight, will be removed from management positions in their family-run corporate empire.

Victoria Armstrong said she felt violated and disrespected when Florida authorities went to a funeral home and used the fingers of her deceased fiance, Linus Phillip, to try to unlock his cellphone as part of their investigation after he was fatally shot while fleeing police.

Crystal Tadlock was fined $500 after being randomly searched at an airport by a Customs and Border Patrol agent who, when looking in her bag, found an apple, which she didn’t declare because it was given to her by Delta Air Lines on her flight from Paris to Denver.

Lezley McSpadden will speak at Harvard University to discuss the death of her son, Michael Brown, an unarmed, black 18-year-old who was fatally shot by a white police officer, sparking a national discussion about race relations and police.