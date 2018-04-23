North Little Rock 14-year-old accused of threatening his 2 sisters at knifepoint

A North Little Rock teenager is accused of holding his two juvenile sisters at knifepoint and threatening to kill them, police say.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to an apartment in the 5100 block of Velvet Ridge, a report states. There, a woman told police that a 14-year-old had a knife and was holding his two sisters, ages 8 and 12, hostage.

The girls said the teen held the knife to their throats and said "snitch and I will f------ kill you."

The 14-year-old told authorities he had pulled out a knife but said it was because he had an argument with his mother over the phone and was scared she sent her boyfriend over to fight him.

No injuries were reported. The teen was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on a family member and transported to the Pulaski County juvenile detention center, police said.