GOLF

Triplett-Broadhurst win

Kirk Triplett holed out from a bunker for birdie on the first playoff hole Sunday in the PGA Tour Champions Legends of Golf to lift himself and partner Paul Broadhurst past Bernhard Langer and Tom Lehman. Broadhurst and Triplett closed with a 6-under 48 on the Top of the Rock par-3 course at Ridgedale, Mo., to match Langer and Lehman at 24 under. Langer and Lehman had a 47, playing the front nine in alternate shot and the back nine in better ball. Triplett, 56, won his sixth PGA Tour Champions title, and Broadhurst, 52, claimed his third victory. Spanish stars Miguel Angel Jimenez and Jose Maria Olazabal had a 48 to tie for third with 2017 winners Vijay Singh and Carlos Franco. Singh and Franco, the third-round leaders, shot 50. Mark Calcavecchia-Woody Austin (48), John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks)-Michael Allen (49), Steve Stricker-Jerry Kelly (50) and David Toms-Steve Flesch (52) tied for fifth at 20 under. Glen Day (Little Rock)-Wayne Levi (49) tied for 23rd at 12 under.

Jutanugarn takes LA Open

Moriya Jutanugarn won the LA Open by two shots for her first LPGA Tour victory in six years, joining sister Ariya as the second siblings to win on the tour. The 23-year-old from Thailand shot a 3-under 68 for a 272 total Sunday at Wilshire Country Club in the tour's return to Los Angeles after a 13-year absence. Seven-time winner Ariya tied for 24th after a 70. Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam were the first sisters to win on the LPGA Tour. Hall of Famer Inbee Park shot a 68 and tied for second with Jin Young Ko, who closed with a 70.

Axley prevails

Eric Axley won the Web.com Tour's North Mississippi Classic when rain washed out the fourth round in the inaugural tournament. Axley, 44, shot 71-65-68 to finish at 12-under 204 at The Country Club of Oxford. He won for the first time since the PGA Tour's 2006 Valero Texas Open. Willy Wilcox, Sebastian Munoz and K.H. Lee tied for second, three strokes back. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) finished at 3-under 213. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) finished at 3-over 219.

Levy wins in Morocco

Alexander Levy finished with a 2-under 70 Sunday to win the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco by a shot from overnight leader Alvaro Quiros. One off the lead overnight, Levy made two of his four birdies in his first five holes to hit the front and stayed ahead for the rest of the final day at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam course. Levy ended 8-under 280 overall, one ahead of Spain's Quiros, who closed with a second consecutive 72. A group of four players finished in a tie for third, including Italy's Andrea Pavan, who finished with a 6-under 66. Swedish pair Joakim Lagergren (70) and Alexander Bjork (70) and Finland's Mikko Ilonen (72) also shared third.

TENNIS

U.S. in Fed Cup final

Defending champion United States will play in a second consecutive Fed Cup final after defeating France 3-2 on Sunday. Madison Keys secured the decisive point for the visiting team by beating Pauline Parmentier 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the second reverse singles. Keys' victory gave the U.S. an unassailable 3-1 lead over France in the World Group semifinals. The Czech Republic will host the U.S. in the Nov. 10-11 final after defeating Germany 4-1 in Stuttgart. The French later salvaged some pride in front of their home crowd as Amandine Hesse and Kristina Mladenovic beat Bethanie Mattek-Sands and CoCo Vandeweghe 6-4, 3-6, 10-6. The 13th-ranked Keys, a late replacement for Vandeweghe, came back from a 4-1 deficit in the first set and made the decisive break in the ninth game of the second set with two consecutive winners.

Nadal wins 31st Masters

Rafael Nadal won a record 31st Masters title after beating Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-2 in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday. Nadal also became the first man in the Open era to win the same title 11 times and moved one ahead of rival Novak Djokovic for career Masters titles. It gave him a 76th title overall and ensured the Spaniard keeps his top ranking ahead of Roger Federer. Nishikori was chasing a first Masters title, but the Japanese player took 11 minutes to hold for 1-1. He got some brief hope, breaking Nadal with a superb passing shot at full stretch to lead 2-1, but meekly surrendered the next four games. The second set was a procession and Nadal won on his first match point with a stinging backhand winner.

BASEBALL

Wainwright on DL

Right-hander Adam Wainwright was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday by the St. Louis Cardinals because of right elbow inflammation. The 36-year-old is 1-2 with a 3.45 ERA in three starts. He had been scheduled to start Tuesday against the New York Mets. Wainwright tweeted "all will be well in a few days." St. Louis made the move retroactive to Friday and Manager Mike Matheny said the team was trying to be proactive. Right-hander John Brebbia was recalled from Class AAA Memphis. He pitched two scoreless innings for the Cardinals in two appearances earlier this season.

Bryant hit in helmet

Chicago Cubs slugger Kris Bryant had to leave Sunday's game at Coors Field in the first inning after getting hit in the helmet by a pitch from Colorado Rockies starter German Marquez. Bryant suffered a cut above his left eye from his sunglasses but has shown no signs of a concussion, the Cubs announced. He will continue to be evaluated, the team said. Bryant was hit for a National League-leading seventh time on a 96-mph pitch on a 1-2 count. Bryant stayed on his feet but Manager Joe Maddon ran out to prevent Bryant from falling. Bryant, the 2016 NL MVP, needed medical assistance to walk off the field. In the meantime, hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Andy Haines were ejected after the beaning.

Gonzalez on 10-day DL

The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Carlos Gonzalez on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain. Gonzalez was injured diving for a ball in right field in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and the roster move was retroactive to Thursday. Manager Bud Black said Gonzalez is able to hit but he is limited running the bases and cannot play defense. Gonzalez is hitting .235 with three home runs. He agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract with Colorado on March 12.

Mariners recall Ramirez

The Seattle Mariners recalled right-hander Erasmo Ramirez from a rehab assignment at Class AAA Tacoma to make his season debut starting the series finale at Texas. Ramirez didn't appear in a spring training game and started the season on the disabled list because of a strained right lat. Seattle made the move before Sunday's game. Guillermo Heredia, one of five outfielders that had been on the roster, was optioned to Tacoma to make room on the 25-man roster. The remaining outfielders are Dee Gordon, Mitch Haniger, Ben Gamel and Ichiro Suzuki. Ichiro, 44, was hitting .212 with 7 singles and no walks in his 11 games before starting Sunday in right field. Heredia was hitting .310 with 2 home runs in 16 games. Texas activated center fielder Delino DeShields from the 10-day DL and put Carlos Tocci on the DL with a hip issue.

Sports on 04/23/2018