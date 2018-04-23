Home / Latest News /
Burglar breaks wall of North Little Rock barbecue restaurant to steal 2 cases of Bud Light, police say
By Polly Irungu
A thief who stole two cases of beer from a North Little Rock barbecue restaurant Friday night broke through the wall to get inside, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.
An officer responded shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday to White Pig Inn Barbecue at 5231 E. Broadway.
A supervisor said surveillance video showed a male burglar removed wood paneling from a wall of the business, "busted out the sheet rock wall" and entered the eatery shortly after 11:15 p.m.
The report states that two cases of Bud Light were stolen and lists the total value of the beer at $50.
No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
