Burglar breaks wall of North Little Rock barbecue restaurant to steal 2 cases of Bud Light, police say

A thief who stole two cases of beer from a North Little Rock barbecue restaurant Friday night broke through the wall to get inside, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

An officer responded shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday to White Pig Inn Barbecue at 5231 E. Broadway.

A supervisor said surveillance video showed a male burglar removed wood paneling from a wall of the business, "busted out the sheet rock wall" and entered the eatery shortly after 11:15 p.m.

The report states that two cases of Bud Light were stolen and lists the total value of the beer at $50.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.