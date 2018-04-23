Prostate/colon cancer 5K run, walk Saturday

The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity of Little Rock hosts its 2018 Omega Prostate Cancer/Colon Cancer Awareness 5K Run and Walk at 8 a.m. Saturday in Little Rock's Murray Park, 5900 Rebsamen Park Road.

This 31/2 mile family walk and run will begin and end near Pavilions 1 and 2, near the Big Dam Bridge.

According to American Cancer Society, colon cancer is the third most common cancer in men and women, with prostate cancer as the second leading cause of cancer deaths of men in the United States. Since 2013, this run has raised thousands of dollars to bring awareness and to educate the community on the importance of early detection.

Proceeds benefit the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation and the American Cancer Society for Colon Cancer, and will provide scholarships to high school seniors through the Pi Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, Inc.

Registration for ages 15 and up is $25 in advance, $30 day of race. Children 14 and under pay $15, and $20 on race day. Advance registration ends at midnight Wednesday. On Saturday, registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. at the pavilions.

Packet pick up will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m Friday at Fleet Feet Sports Easy Runner, 11525 Cantrell Road, Suite 102.

After the race, medals will be given to the first, second, and third place male and female, per age group. A first place trophy will be awarded to the overall male and female winners.

Race director Charles Todd says there will also be a Divine 9 Challenge, where the organization chapter with the largest number of participants will get a trophy for bragging rights.

For more information, contact Charles Todd at (501) 240-9128 or charles@omegas4pca.org.

ActiveStyle on 04/23/2018