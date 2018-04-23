Shots fired at Little Rock home, authorities say; family dog injured

Several shots were fired at a Little Rock home early Sunday, leaving the residence with multiple bullet holes and injuring the family pet, police said.

The residence, an apartment on Blue Rock Place, was struck several times about 2 a.m. while occupied by six people, including five teenagers, a report from the city's Police Department states. None were hit, but the family dog reportedly had one gunshot wound to one of its legs.

Officers noted finding several shell casings in the front yard and multiple bullet holes in the living room window.

A 13-year-old who was in the house said he heard a vehicle fleeing the scene after the gunshots and added that he thinks a 14-year-old and 16-year-old he knows were the shooters.

Shortly before the shooting, the 13-year-old said, he received a message from someone using his ex-girlfriend's social media account asking who was currently in the apartment.

Police did not name any suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.