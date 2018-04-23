Home / Latest News /
Spokesman: George HW Bush hospitalized with blood infection
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 6:10 p.m.
HOUSTON — A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston with an infection, just after attending the funeral of his wife Barbara.
Jim McGrath wrote on Twitter that the 93-year-old Bush is "responding to treatments and appears to be recovering." McGrath said he was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday morning after an infection spread to his blood.
Barbara Bush was laid to rest Saturday in a ceremony attended by her husband and former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and their spouses along with current first lady Melania Trump.
