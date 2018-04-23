Spokesman: George HW Bush hospitalized with blood infection

Subscribe Register Login
Monday, April 23, 2018, 6:16 p.m.

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 6:10 p.m.

PHOTO BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former President George H. W. Bush greets the mourners with his daughter Dorothy "Doro" Bush Koch during the visitation for former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston. Barbara Bush died on April 17, at the age of 92. (Mark Burns/Offce of George H.W. Bush/Pool via AP)


HOUSTON — A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston with an infection, just after attending the funeral of his wife Barbara.

Jim McGrath wrote on Twitter that the 93-year-old Bush is "responding to treatments and appears to be recovering." McGrath said he was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday morning after an infection spread to his blood.

Barbara Bush was laid to rest Saturday in a ceremony attended by her husband and former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and their spouses along with current first lady Melania Trump.

