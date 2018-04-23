Sports Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Farmington's Maxwell inks with Hendrix

Farmington's Peyton Maxwell inked a letter of intent to play basketball at Hendrix College in a ceremony this week.

Maxwell, a 6-3 guard, averaged 11 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Cardinals (7-21) this season.

PREP SOFTBALL

Heritage finishes 2-2 in tournament

The Lady War Eagles finished off play in the Conway Lady Wampus Cat Invitational with a 15-0 win over Little Rock Central on Saturday.

Alex Enos and Kayla Paulo led Heritage with two hits each. Paulo Baleigh Birdcreek and Sarah Pollock drove in two runs each. Pollock tossed the three-inning shutout for the win.

Earlier in the day, Berkley Cole scored on a passed ball to help Heritage claim a 4-3 win over Quitman. Paulo picked up the complete-game victory in the circle. Sydney Price went 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice.

The Lady War Eagles (13-9) lost 13-7 to host Conway and 15-0 to Greenbrier.

Sports on 04/23/2018