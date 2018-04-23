BASEBALL

UALR rallies past Louisiana-Lafayette

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock scored three runs in the top of the 11th inning and held off a rally by Louisiana-Lafayette in the bottom of the inning to win 9-7 on Sunday in Lafayette, La. RBI singles by Marcus Ragan and Danny Mitchell followed by an RBI ground out by Matt Merino put the Trojans (21-17, 10-7) up by 9-6 in the top of the 11th. Lafayette managed a run in the bottom of the inning, but Justin Garcia squelched the rally to earn the victory. Ragan and Mitchell also were key in UALR’s ninth-inning rally that evened the score at 6-6. Ragan drove in a run with a ground out before Mitchell doubled to left center to bring in the tying run. Chase Coker finished 4 for 5 with 4 runs and 2 RBI for UALR. Coker’s 2-run home run in the seventh evened the score at 4-4.

Four-run fourth inning dooms UCA

Sam Houston State used a four-run fourth inning to down the University of Central Arkansas 7-3 in their Southland Conference series finale Sunday at Don Sanders Stadium in Huntsville, Texas.

The first-place Bearkats (28-13, 15-3), who won the series 2-1, allowed just four hits Sunday, with Coby Potvin getting two of those, including an RBI single in the eighth inning that closed the UCA deficit to 6-3.

UCA (23-16, 11-7) scored twice in the sixth on Tyler Smith’s third home run, a two-run shot that scored Potvin.

GOLF

Henderson State men lead GAC tournament

Henderson State’s Trey DePriest posted an opening-round 67 and has a three-shot lead at the Great American Conference Men’s Golf Championship in Hot Springs.

Henderson holds a two-shot lead over Northwestern Oklahoma State, posting a 1-over 289.

Arkansas Tech is third at 293, followed by Arkansas-Monticello (298), Southeastern Oklahoma (298), Southwestern Oklahoma (298), Oklahoma Baptist (299), Harding (304), Southern Arkansas (307) and Southern Nazarene (309).

Piddon carries Tech to GAC tournament lead

Behind Peerada Piddon’s 71 on Sunday, the Arkansas Tech University women hold a five-stroke lead in the Great American Conference Women’s Golf Championship after the first round at the Hot Springs Country Club.

The Golden Suns shot a combined 301 in the first of three rounds with Piddon’s 1-under-par leading the 43-player field by two strokes. Piddon recorded birdies on three of the first five holes, and she leads the tournament with five birdies. Pia Nunbhakdi followed with a 74, scoring pars on 14 of 18 holes, to sit in a tie for fourth.

Southwestern Oklahoma is second with a 306, followed by Henderson State (310), Southern Arkansas (317), Oklahoma Baptist (318), Arkansas-Monticello (318), Southern Nazarene (327), Northwestern Oklahoma (332) and Harding (332).

ASU 11th at Sun Belt tournament

The Arkansas State University men are 11th after Sunday’s first round of the Sun Belt Conference Championships, shooting an 18-over 313 at the Raven Golf Club in Sandestin, Fla.

Arkansas State sits one stroke back from 10th-place Louisiana-Lafayette and eight strokes behind ninth-place Georgia State heading into the second round.

Senior Tanner Napier led the team with an even-par 71 to tie for fourth place among a field of 60 golfers. Napier sits one stroke behind joining a three-way tie for first place in the tournament.

Sophomore Zan Luka Stirn is tied for 33rd place after posting a first-round 78, while junior Jakub Bares and sophomore Matthew Cole are each tied for 55th place after shooting an 82.

TENNIS

Oparenovic named to All-Tournament team

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville junior Ana Oparenovic was named to the 2018 SEC All-Tournament Team on Sunday. Oparenovic is the first player in Razorbacks history to earn SEC All-Tournament Team honors since the league’s all-tournament team was introduced in 2010.

Ranked No. 89 in singles and No. 40 in doubles with freshman Tatum Rice, Oparenovic won three of her four completed singles matches at the No. 2 spot. She and Rice teamed up for a key victory at the top doubles spot against No. 17 ranked and No. 6 seed Auburn in the second round that helped win the doubles point. Oparenovic and Rice also earned their highest-ranked victory of the season at the top spot, a 6-4 decision over Florida’s No. 13-ranked tandem of Anna Danilina and Victoria Emma in the semifinal match.

Oparenovic’s efforts helped the Razorbacks win three matches in the SEC Tournament for the first time in program history.

