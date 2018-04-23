Home / Latest News /
Syrian troops look to isolate the Islamic State in Damascus battle
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:34 a.m.
Comments (3)
BEIRUT — Syrian government forces moved to cut off Islamic State militants in southern Damascus from nearby rebel-held suburbs Monday in an attempt to force the extremists to surrender or evacuate the district, state media reported.
The area in southern Damascus is the last part of the capital not controlled by President Bashar Assad's forces. Other insurgents in the area, including an al-Qaida-linked group, have said they would relocate to rebel-held regions in northern Syria.
State-run al-Ikhbariya TV said the government hopes to isolate the Islamic State in Hajar al-Aswad. The TV station showed thick, gray smoke billowing from the neighborhood as government forces pounded it with artillery and airstrikes. Damascus residents said the sound of explosions echoed across the capital.
The TV said Islamic State snipers targeted journalists covering the fighting, without saying whether anyone was hurt.
Hundreds of Islamic State militants are holed up in Hajar al-Aswad and Yarmouk, a Palestinian refugee camp that resembles a built-up residential neighborhood. Rebels from other factions hold the nearby suburbs of Yalda, Babila and Beit Sahem.
The Islamic State agreed to give up its last pocket of Damascus on Friday but has yet to begin surrendering to government forces and relocating to insurgent-held areas elsewhere in the country.
The offensive in southern Damascus coincides with preparations by rebels to evacuate towns in the Qalamoun region, east of the capital, after an agreement that allows them to relocate to opposition-held areas in northern Syria. It marks the latest rebel capitulation, after the sprawling eastern Ghouta region returned to government control earlier this month.
The recapture by government forces of areas in southern Damascus and the Qalamoun region would give Assad control of the entire area around Damascus and the country's center, extending all the way up to Homs, for the first time in years.
The Islamic State said in a statement that the government had launched 400 airstrikes on Hajar al-Aswad and Yarmouk, destroying large parts of the neighborhoods. It claimed to have killed more than three dozen government forces, but there was no independent confirmation, and the extremist group often exaggerates such figures.
The U.N. said that since the fighting began last week, most of the 6,000 civilians in Yarmouk camp have been forcibly displaced to the neighboring suburb of Yalda.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 11 people have been killed in the offensive since the fighting began last Thursday.
Government forces have escalated their campaign to retake all remaining enclaves in the capital and surrounding areas. The Islamic State-held areas in southern Damascus are the last holdouts, after rebels evacuated the eastern Ghouta suburbs after a fierce government offensive and an alleged poison gas attack in the town of Douma.
In response to the alleged attack in Douma, the U.S., Britain and France launched missile strikes on suspected Syrian chemical weapons facilities. Since then, there have been reports that Moscow will sell Damascus a sophisticated air defense system.
Asked about reports that Russia was planning to sell S-300 systems to Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov replied that he "couldn't say the matter has been settled."
"We have to wait and see what decisions Russian leadership and Syrian representatives are going to take," Lavrov said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies Monday.
French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that France is committed to pushing for more dialogue among Syria's warring parties.
The phone call with Putin came Monday, just hours before Macron's state visit to the United States. It was the first call between the two leaders since the French, British and U.S. airstrikes April 14.
Macron said he wants to work with Russia to initiate a "credible political process" and "intensify humanitarian aid to civilian populations," according to the French presidency's statement. Macron will travel to Russia on May 24-25.
Russia is a key ally of Assad, and has provided crucial air support in military campaigns going back to 2015.
Comments on: Syrian troops look to isolate the Islamic State in Damascus battle
RBear says... April 23, 2018 at 12:25 p.m.
In the January, 2018 SOTU, Trump declared that “One year later, I’m proud to report that the coalition to defeat ISIS has liberated very close to 100 percent of the territory just recently held by these killers in Iraq and in Syria.” So either he's lying, which is probably the case, or we just don't have a handle on the situation in Syria, which is also probably the case.
( permalink
cliffcarson says... April 23, 2018 at 12:50 p.m.
RBear, Trump is lying and he knows it. Trump also knows that the defeat of ISIS in Syria was not accomplished by the United States. It has been Russia and Iranian and Lebanon's forces that have helped the Syrian Army defeat ISIS and the other Terrorist groups that the Western Alliance seems to support in this humanitarian disaster.
( permalink
mrcharles says... April 23, 2018 at 1:05 p.m.
The enemy of my enemy of my enemy of my enemy [ add infinity here]. The various gods and their armies of god will always not allow the infidels to desecrate their holy lands. So they will kill the children forever. Yet with a wiggle of a nose it all could be stopped. So sad.
uh, Rbear, his spin masters already got you, almost 100% can be 1%. I know you will use common sense and logic to argue otherwise in the context of what was being discussed, but as the election proved , we dont need no stinkin reason and/or logic. I would also submit for your consideration the famous right wing and evangelical mantra going around, they didnt elect a saint or a good person [ duh!] just someone who would do good for the country. This says a lot about both sides, not only are both wrong in their statements but the ways spoken about over 2000 years ago by their so called hero they mostly ignore as he is too hippy, progressive.
Mostly a mafia gang war going on over there. Evil killing evil , and mere mortals suffer as evidently meant to happen. Job couldnt get an answer ,so why do we expect to make sense out of this.
( permalink
