TENNIS: UA's Oparenovic named to All-Tournament team

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville junior Ana Oparenovic was named to the 2018 SEC All-Tournament Team on Sunday. Oparenovic is the first player in Razorbacks history to earn SEC All-Tournament Team honors since the league’s all-tournament team was introduced in 2010.

Ranked No. 89 in singles and No. 40 in doubles with freshman Tatum Rice, Oparenovic won three of her four completed singles matches at the No. 2 spot. She and Rice teamed up for a key victory at the top doubles spot against No. 17 ranked and No. 6 seed Auburn in the second round that helped win the doubles point. Oparenovic and Rice also earned their highest-ranked victory of the season at the top spot, a 6-4 decision over Florida’s No. 13-ranked tandem of Anna Danilina and Victoria Emma in the semifinal match.

Oparenovic’s efforts helped the Razorbacks win three matches in the SEC Tournament for the first time in program history.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services