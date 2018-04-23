Home / Latest News /
Men's speciality clothing store to close after 40 years in business in Arkansas
By Texarkana Gazette
This article was published today at 3:55 p.m.
A men's speciality clothing store that has been open in Arkansas for 40 years will close at the end of this month, the Texarkana Gazette reported.
Cuff and Collar for Tall and Big Men is located at 301 E. Broad St. in Texarkana.
The shop has marked everything down to at least 75 percent for its final week in operation, according to a Facebook page post.
The original Cuff and Collar opened in April 1978 on East Fifth Street.
Owner Betty Holder told the Texarkana Gazette that she felt like it was time, though she said business is still thriving.
"When I first opened, most of my customers were older people who were literally customers for life. I've just realized the time has come," she said.
Holder’s business has attracted customers from places around the world.
"There just weren't many people doing this early on," she said. "So I have clients from as far off as New York City and the Phillipines.”
The last day will be April 30.
