Van hits at least 8 people in Toronto, authorities say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:17 p.m.
TORONTO — Canadian police say a van in Toronto has struck at least eight people but that the cause of the incident and the extent of the injuries are not yet known.
Authorities said the white van hit the crowd of pedestrians in north Toronto.
Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray said the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.
The incident occurred Monday as Cabinet ministers from the G7 countries were gathered in Toronto to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.
mozarky2 says... April 23, 2018 at 1:38 p.m.
Obviously a large capacity van with a fully automatic transmission...
LRDawg says... April 23, 2018 at 1:46 p.m.
Vans are also used for transportation. Try riding your gun to work....you'll die because guns have no other uses
