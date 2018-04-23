A whole new dimension: Sculpture competition concludes

Three sculptors have made it to the finals in a competition resulting in a $60,000 commissioned sculpture to take its place in Little Rock’s Riverfront Park, Helaine R. Williams writes in Tuesday’s Style section.

Guests will have the opportunity to vote on the finalists’ work at A Night in the Garden Where Sculpture Grows, which runs from 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday in the Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden and Riverview Room of the Little Rock Marriott.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.