Home / Latest News /
2 Dallas police officers wounded in shooting outside store
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 8:44 p.m.
DALLAS — Two Dallas police officers have been critically wounded in a shooting outside a hardware store.
The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Home Depot in northern Dallas.
The Dallas Police Department tweeted about the shooting, giving the conditions of the officers. But it did not immediately provide other details.
The department tweeted that a civilian was also shot. That person's condition wasn't immediately known.
Aerial video showed police using a helicopter and trained dogs to search for a suspect in a wooded area next to the store parking lot.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 2 Dallas police officers wounded in shooting outside store
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.