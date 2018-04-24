Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 3:12 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Affidavit: Suspects bragged about abducting Oklahoma teens, photographing them while they were bound

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:35 p.m.

in-this-photo-provided-by-the-harvey-county-kansas-sheriffs-office-ronnie-busick-is-pictured-in-a-booking-photo-in-newton-kansas-craig-county-oklahoma-district-attorney-matt-ballard-has-said-busick-is-charged-with-four-counts-of-first-degree-murder-two-counts-of-kidnapping-and-one-count-of-first-degree-arson-in-the-1999-deaths-of-a-couple-in-welch-okla-and-the-abduction-of-two-teenage-girls-who-remain-missing-harvey-county-kansas-sheriffs-office-via-ap

In this photo provided by the Harvey County Kansas Sheriff's Office, Ronnie Busick is pictured in a booking photo in Newton, Kansas. Craig County, Oklahoma District Attorney Matt Ballard has said Busick is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of first-degree arson in the 1999 deaths of a couple in Welch, Okla., and the abduction of two teenage girls who remain missing. (Harvey County Kansas Sheriff's Office via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities say suspects in the 1999 shooting deaths of an Oklahoma couple and the abduction of their 16-year-old daughter and her friend "bragged" about photographing the girls while they were bound.

Sixty-six-year-old Ronnie Dean Busick was charged Monday with four counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Danny and Kathy Freeman of Craig County, and the disappearance of teenagers Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman.

Oklahoma officials say two other suspects have died.

According to an affidavit, unnamed witnesses interviewed by investigators said the suspects abducted the girls, and that they had seen photos of them. Authorities believe the teenagers were eventually killed and might be buried in a pit in northeastern Oklahoma.

Lauria Bible's mother, Lorene Bible, says she believes "somebody knows where these girls are."

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Affidavit: Suspects bragged about abducting Oklahoma teens, photographing them while they were bound

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online