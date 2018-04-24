African masks, centuries-old elephant tusk stolen from west Little Rock apartment, resident says

A Little Rock man told police Monday that a pair of African masks and an elephant tusk passed down in his family for centuries were stolen from his apartment.

The theft is believed to have occurred around 7:40 p.m. Sunday at 5 Pinnacle Valley View Drive on the city’s west side, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim told police he discovered his unit had been entered without his permission, and he later found the items had been taken, police said.

According to authorities, the elephant tusk had been in the victim’s family for more than 200 years and “he had planned to pass it down to his son.”

A suspect was named in the report, though his name did not appear in online jail records as of Tuesday morning.