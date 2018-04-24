Arkansas panel recommends 3 percent raises for top elected officials, judges

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas panel has recommended a 3 percent raise for the state's top elected officials and judges.

The Independent Citizens Commission on Tuesday proposed the raise for the state's constitutional officers, legislators, prosecutors and judges. The panel will receive public comments over the next two weeks before taking a final vote on the raise proposal.

The commission was created through a 2014 constitutional amendment changing how officials' salaries are set. The salaries had previously been set in the constitution, which allowed the Legislature to make cost-of-living adjustments.

The panel granted substantial pay raises to officials in 2015.