Home / Latest News /
Arkansas panel recommends 3 percent raises for top elected officials, judges
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:06 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas panel has recommended a 3 percent raise for the state's top elected officials and judges.
The Independent Citizens Commission on Tuesday proposed the raise for the state's constitutional officers, legislators, prosecutors and judges. The panel will receive public comments over the next two weeks before taking a final vote on the raise proposal.
The commission was created through a 2014 constitutional amendment changing how officials' salaries are set. The salaries had previously been set in the constitution, which allowed the Legislature to make cost-of-living adjustments.
The panel granted substantial pay raises to officials in 2015.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Arkansas panel recommends 3 percent raises for top elected officials, judges
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
Popsmith says... April 24, 2018 at 12:25 p.m.
Can money buy competence?
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.