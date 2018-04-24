Arkansas woman arrested in fatal stabbing, sheriff's office says

A north Arkansas woman was arrested on a first-degree murder charge after a 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Sunday, authorities said.

Deputies with the Izard County sheriff's office were called about 1 a.m. to the Gorby community near Calico Rock, according to a news release from the agency.

Joseph Stefka, 29, of Horseshoe Bend was found with a puncture wound to his chest, the sheriff's office said. Stefka was transported to the Izard County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was sent to the state Crime Lab, the release states.

Authorities arrested Cydney Taylor, 23, of Dolph at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. She is being held at the Izard County jail in lieu of $200,000 bond, the department said.

The relationship between Stefka and Taylor was not clear, and the release didn't list a suspected motive.