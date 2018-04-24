Carjacker wielded glass shard at woman outside North Little Rock home, police say

A carjacker threatened a woman with a glass shard before taking her vehicle Monday afternoon at her North Little Rock home, she told police.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded around 12:15 p.m. to a residence in the 1800 block of West 35th Street in reference to an aggravated robbery, according to a report.

There, a 66-year-old woman told an officer that someone approached her silver 2006 Dodge Stratus as it was parked in her driveway.

The carjacker, when questioned by the woman, then ran to her front porch while carrying a “glass shard” in his hand and demanded that the victim give him the car keys, the report states.

Police said the woman threatened to “let her dog out” before the shard-wielding assailant "snatched" her car keys and drove away, traveling west toward Nixon Street.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.