Caterpillar forecast sends stocks plunging; Dow down 500

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are sinking Tuesday as investors fear that growth in company profits will slow down. The worries began to set in after construction and mining equipment maker Caterpillar said it doesn't expect to top its first-quarter profit for the rest of this year. Industrial and basic materials companies and technology firms are taking some of the worst losses as the Dow Jones industrial average fell as much as 619 points.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index sank 42 points, or 1.6 percent, to 2,626 as of 2:15 p.m. Eastern time. It was up as much as 13 points in the morning. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 503 points, or 2.1 percent, to 23,945. The Nasdaq composite dropped 144 points, or 2 percent, to 6,984.

Small-company stocks held up slightly better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index declined 13 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,548.

INDUSTRIAL WEAKNESS: Caterpillar had a strong first quarter, but company executives told analysts on a conference call in the late morning that the company doesn't expect to report a larger per-share profit for the rest of the year. The stock dropped 6.6 percent to $143.76.

Wall Street had cheered Caterpillar's results earlier in the day. The company said the strong global economy helped its sales of construction and energy industry machinery and it raised its forecasts for the year.

3M, which makes Post-it notes and industrial coatings and ceramics, shed 8.6 percent to $197.35 after cutting its annual forecast. 3M said raw materials costs are rising, especially for materials derived from crude oil, whose price has been rising, and transportation and logistics expenses are rising as well. Chemical companies and other materials makers could also see their profits affected as oil prices and other expenses rise. DowDuPont shed 4.4 percent to $62.73.

Elsewhere, defense contractor Lockheed Martin sank 7.3 percent to $332.28 and Boeing lost 4.3 percent to $324.40.