Little Rock man who sought sex with child gets prison time

A Little Rock man who trolled the Internet in search of someone who would let him have sex with a child was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison.

David Frazier, 56, posted an ad on Craigslist in 2017 titled "I know your secret," and then told people who responded that he wanted to have sex with a child, according to Cody Hiland, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and Thomas M. Annello, acting special agent in charge of the Homeland Security office in New Orleans.

Frazier pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to a charge of attempted enticement of a minor and was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Leon Holmes, who also ordered Frazier to serve eight years on supervised release after he leaves prison.

According to federal prosecutors, the Arkansas State Police received a complaint on June 6 from a person who answered Frazier's ad. The person said she communicated with the person who posted the ad, who called himself "yplover," through the Kik app, at his request. During those conversations, the person reported, "yplover" began expressing interest in having sex with a 7-year-old, explaining in graphic detail what he would like to do to the child.

Alarmed by the conversation, the person reported "yplover" to law enforcement officers and showed authorities two images that "yplover" had sent of himself. Both pictures were of Frazier, prosecutors said.

Later that month, an undercover law enforcement officer answered an identical ad on Craigslist and began communicating with the poster of the ad on Kik, again as the poster requested, according to a news release. The officer said that during her communications with "yplover" on Craigslist and Kik, he expressed a desire to have sex with an 8-year-old child. The officer responded that she had an 8-year-old daughter and wanted to watch Frazier have sex with the girl.

At Frazier's request, the officer sent a picture of her "daughter," which was actually a picture of herself as a child. She said Frazier reported the photograph "turned him on."

In continuing to describe in detail the sex acts he wanted to perform on the purported child, Frazier asked the undercover officer what the ground rules would be for meeting her daughter, and he discussed giving the girl a gift.

"Then what would happen?" the officer asked.

"Something that would let me get close to her," Frazier responded. "Once she's comfortable around me, she could sit on my lap while we watch a movie. Something totally innocent ... Disney or something."

When the officer responded that the girl likes princess movies, Frazier replied, "We have to do something to move things further ... sort of a jump start."

Frazier then suggested, "Maybe let her 'accidentally' see some porn," according to authorities. Hiland and Annello said Frazier then asked, "How would she react if she saw me naked lol," and suggested getting a room and having the officer take the girl there.

On Sept. 6, Homeland Security agents arrested Frazier at his place of employment, which wasn't disclosed, pursuant to an arrest warrant. They reported searching his office and finding, in a gun safe, two computer thumb drives, a computer hard drive, a bottle of lubricant, a selfie stick and a sexual stimulation device.

The agents reported finding multiple images of child pornography on Frazier's phone and on the storage devices found in the safe, as well as chat messages between Frazier and someone claiming to be 14 years old, in which Frazier asked the person to send him a sexually explicit photograph.

During a forensic analysis on the electronic devices seized from Frazier, agents found 23,000 images and videos of child pornography, the release said.

"This case shows [Homeland Security] investigators are actively working to identify and disrupt child predators," Annello said.

"Today's decade-long sentence sends the message that individuals who prey on innocent children over the Internet are being monitored, and when caught, will be prosecuted and punished," Hiland said.

Metro on 04/24/2018