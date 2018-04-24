Former candidate for mayor in Arkansas arrested on indecent exposure charge, police say

FAYETTEVILLE — Former mayoral candidate Ronald Baucom, 61, was arrested Monday in connection with indecent exposure, public intoxication and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

Baucom was walking naked in his driveway Monday morning and a neighbor told him to go inside and put clothes on, but Baucom did not comply, according to a preliminary police report.

Police said Baucom talked "about random things which did not make sense," according to the report.

Police arrested Baucom shortly after 11:20 a.m. because he was in public view. Baucom did not comply with police requests and had to be lifted into the police car, according to the report.

Baucom took care of this bedridden mother and police found her medication was mixed up in different pill bottles, according to the report. Police called to find care for Baucom's mother.

Baucom was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bail set.

He was a candidate for mayor in the November 2016 election and received 1,067 votes.