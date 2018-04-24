The Crimson Tide Foundation did not have records responsive to a request for the foundation’s organizational chart and fiscal 2018 budget, according to a University of Alabama spokesman. An article in Sunday’s editions about foundations that support Southeastern Conference university athletics misstated the response to the request from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Print Headline: Getting it straight
