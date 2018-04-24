Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 5:18 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 3:22 a.m.

The Crimson Tide Foundation did not have records responsive to a request for the foundation’s organizational chart and fiscal 2018 budget, according to a University of Alabama spokesman. An article in Sunday’s editions about foundations that support Southeastern Conference university athletics misstated the response to the request from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

