GOLF: ASU men ninth at Sun Belt tournament; Henderson State men extend advantage; Arkansas Tech women lead; UAFS men move into first place

ASU men ninth at Sun Belt tournament

The Arkansas State University men’s team golf improved its score from the first round to the second by 27 strokes, but climbed just two places from 11th to ninth Monday at the Sun Belt Conference Championships after shooting a 286 at the Raven Golf Club in Sandestin, Fla.

The Red Wolves posted the second-lowest team score of the day as all five Arkansas State golfers lowered their score from the first round.

Arkansas State’s 599 has them tied for ninth with Louisiana-Lafayette. Coastal Carolina leads the field at 569.

Henderson State men extend advantage

Henderson State turned in a 3-under par 285 to extend its lead to 10 strokes after the second round of the Great American Conference Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs.

The Reddies, in search of a fifth consecutive GAC championship, have a two-day total of 574. Arkansas Tech took over second place after a 291 second round to total 584. Southeastern Oklahoma is third at 593, followed by Southwestern Oklahoma (594), Oklahoma Baptist (594), Northwestern Oklahoma (596), Harding (568), Southern Arkansas University (601), Southern Nazarene (608) and the University of Arkansas-Monticello (612).

Arkansas Tech women lead

Heading into the day with a five-stroke lead, the Arkansas Tech University women combined for a tournament-low 297 team score in Monday’s second round of the Great American Conference Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, extending the Golden Suns lead to 18 strokes at 598.

Southwestern Oklahoma is second, followed by Henderson State University (622), Southern Arkansas University (634), Oklahoma Baptist (638), Southern Nazarene (643), the University of Arkansas-Monticello (648), Harding University (656) and Northwestern Oklahoma (658).

Peerada Piddon shot the lowest round of the tournament for the second consecutive day, carding an even-par 72 to take a four-stroke lead.

UAFS men move into first place

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith shot an 11-under 277 during Monday’s second round of the Heartland Conference Tournament to move into sole possession of first place going into today’s final round at Slick Rock Golf Course in Horseshoe Bay, Texas.

The Lions trailed first-round leader Rogers State by six strokes but quickly overcame that deficit early in the second round and now lead the Hillcats by five strokes.

UAFS leads the tournament with an overall 15-under 561 (284-277). Rogers State is second with a 10-under 566 (278-288), followed by Oklahoma Christian (570), St. Edward’s (574), St. Mary’s (576), Dallas Baptist (580), Newman (584), Texas A&M International (589) and Lubbock Christian (596).

Two Lions are atop the leaderboard. Freshman Parker Jennings leads the field with a 7-under 137 (67-70), and senior Chris Eckes is in second with a 6-under 138 (71-67).