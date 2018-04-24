HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Conway hires Har-Ber OC as coach

Conway hired Springdale Har-Ber offensive coordinator Keith Fimple as its head coach Monday.

Fimple, 47, takes over for Clint Ashcraft, who stepped down as football coach after nine seasons in March to become Conway’s athletic director.

This will be Fimple’s first varsity head coaching position. He’s been an assistant coach at El Dorado, Fort Smith Southside, Fayetteville and Springdale Har-Ber.

Fimple, an Alma native, is the older brother of North Little Rock girls basketball coach Daryl Fimple.

Conway advanced to the Class 7A semifinals last season, losing to eventual state champion North Little Rock.

— Jeremy Muck