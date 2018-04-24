3 reported dead in I-40 crash involving 18-wheelers; westbound lanes shut

Three people have died in a collision on Interstate 40 near the Carlisle exit in Lonoke County, authorities said.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said shortly before 4:30 p.m. that all westbound lanes were closed and the eastbound inside lane was shut after the wreck. It was said to have occurred before 3:40 p.m. at the 183 mile marker.

At least two 18-wheelers were reported to be involved in the collision. Danny Straessle, a spokesman for the Department of Transportation, said the driver of a truck headed east crossed the median and hit a FedEx truck in the westbound lanes.

The drivers of both trucks and a passenger in the FedEx truck were killed, Straessle said.

The spokesman said it was unclear how the truck initially crossed a wire safety barrier in the median and said it may have been airborne. No other vehicles were involved.

Investigators with the highway department and the Arkansas State Police were on the scene as of 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Straessle said.

The Arkansas Online live traffic map shows lengthy backups in the area.

Check back for updates.

Information for this article was contributed by Rachel Herzog of Arkansas Online.