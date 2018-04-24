Cash stolen in burglary of Little Rock fast-food restaurant

Nearly $2,400 was reported stolen from one Little Rock fast-food restaurant on Monday, and intruders tried to break into another eatery in the city on Friday, police say.

About 8:20 a.m. Monday, a manager at the Church's Chicken at 1500 John Barrow Road arrived at work to find that someone had entered the business and taken all the cash from the safe, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

He told officers the south side door of the restaurant had been unlocked, and that an extra key to the safe kept inside the business was missing.

The last employee had reportedly locked the building and left shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday.

At 4:20 a.m. Friday, police responded to a burglary alarm at the Shark's Fish & Chicken at 5900 W. 12th St., according to another report.

Officers noted that the business' front door was damaged and appeared as if someone had tried to pry it open. Outside, two of the breaker boxes of the north side of the restaurant were open, and the camera above the front door had been stolen, police said.

The business' surveillance footage showed two males trying to open the breaker boxes with a crowbar, the report states. They did not gain entry, officers said.

Police did not name any suspects in either report, nor had any arrests been made as of Tuesday afternoon.