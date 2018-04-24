Police: Suspect arrested after investigation into stolen police gear, theft at Bed, Bath & Beyond

Police have arrested a man accused of taking police gear from a Hot Springs store and later using the items to steal from a Bed Bath & Beyond.

Tommy Gene Gibson, 35, of Jacksonville faces counts of criminal impersonation and theft of property, the Hot Springs Police Department said in a statement.

Gibson’s girlfriend, 34-year-old Ali Marie Cischke, allowed Gibson to use her vehicle to commit the crimes, according to police. She surrendered Tuesday on a charge of hindering apprehension.

Cischke reportedly denied being involved.

Authorities say Gibson entered Yellow Jacket Military, 410 Airport Road, on March 21 and gathered several items, including two black shirts — one with “POLICE” on it and another printed with the word “SHERIFF.”

Authorities said he is then believed to have stolen two fans and a speaker from Bed Bath & Beyond, 1454 Higdon Ferry Road, while wearing the "POLICE" shirt, the Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reported.

Gibson remained at the Garland County jail as of Tuesday afternoon, records show. Cischke's name did not appear in an online inmate roster.