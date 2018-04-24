WHITE SOX

Farquhar responsive

CHICAGO -- White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar is talking to his doctors and family after surgery over the weekend to address a ruptured aneurysm that occurred during Friday night's game against Houston.

Farquhar remains in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at Rush University Medical Center. The team announced Monday the 31-year-old right-hander is expected to remain hospitalized for the next few weeks.

Farquhar passed out in the sixth inning Friday night after getting two outs against Houston. He was helped by team medical personnel and on-site EMTs, and he regained consciousness before he was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Additional testing revealed a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm. He had surgery Saturday to address the aneurysm, and the team reported his medical team felt he was "progressing well." He has use of his extremities and is responding to questions and commands, according to the team.

"We are very happy that he is trending in the right direction," White Sox Manager Rick Renteria said. "To know that he is able to move and able to speak and know his family is there, he knows everybody cares for him. We're going in the right direction and we're guardedly optimistic about the outcome."

Farquhar was selected by Toronto in the 10th round of the 2008 draft and made his major league debut with the Blue Jays in 2011. He is 10-15 with a 3.93 ERA in 253 career relief appearances with Toronto, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Chicago.

"Nothing really matters as far as baseball goes right now," White Sox pitcher James Shields said. "As long as we know one of our brothers is doing better."

BREWERS

Former all-star dies

MILWAUKEE -- Davey Nelson, a Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster and former All-Star infielder who also coached in the majors, has died. He was 73.

The Brewers said Nelson died Monday after a long illness.

Nelson joined the Brewers as a roving minor league instructor in 2001 before joining the big league team as first base coach two years later. He became an analyst with Fox Sports Wisconsin in 2006 and took a front-office role with the Brewers organization.

Nelson also had coaching stints with the White Sox, Athletics, Indians and the Montreal Expos.

He played in the majors from 1968-1977 as an infielder with the Indians, Senators, Rangers and Royals. Nelson made the 1973 AL All-Star team after batting .286 with 43 stolen bases with Texas.

MLB

2 on track for tax

The Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals are the only teams on track to pay baseball's luxury tax this year, according to opening-day payroll totals compiled by Major League Baseball and obtained by The Associated Press.

Boston's payroll at the start of the season for purposes of the tax was $233.9 million, which would cause the Red Sox to pay a $9.4 million tax. Washington's payroll was $201 million, which would result in a tax of $1.2 million.

San Francisco was just below the $197 million tax threshold at $196.66 million. That's followed by the Chicago Cubs at $183.9 million, Houston at $182.4 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers at $181.99 million and the New York Yankees at $178.8 million.

MARINERS/RED SOX

Elias returns to Seattle

The Boston Red Sox have traded left-hander Roenis Elias to the Seattle Mariners for future considerations. The Red Sox announced the trade Monday.

Elias was 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA in Class AAA Pawtucket this season. In 55 major league appearances, he is 15-21 with a 4.20 ERA.

The 29-year-old native of Cuba was originally signed by Seattle as a free agent in 2011. He was sent to Boston four years later in a trade with Carson Smith for Wade Miley and Jonathan Aro.

The Red Sox will receive a player or cash.

Sports on 04/24/2018