North Little Rock man arrested in connection with 'active marijuana grow' operation, cops say; 13 plants seized

A North Little Rock man is accused of operating a marijuana growing operation after a search of his home Sunday netted 13 plants.

About 9:30 p.m., officers went to a home in the 2600 block of East Washington Avenue to look for Ivory Lee Moore, 42, an arrest report states. Moore was reportedly wanted on multiple felony charges.

While searching the residence, officers saw an "active marijuana grow" operation, according to the report. Police say they seized 13 plants, along with a lighting and ventilation system, two digital scales and a glass pipe.

Moore was arrested on multiple drug charges, jail records show. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.