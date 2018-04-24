Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Freeney retires

On Monday, after 16 seasons of chasing quarterbacks and making offensive linemen look silly, Dwight Freeney returned to his adopted hometown to sign a one-day contract to retire with the Indianapolis Colts. He leaves the game with one Super Bowl ring, having played in two other Super Bowls, seven Pro Bowls selections and three first-team All-Pro selections. His 125½ sacks are tied for No. 17 in league history, and his 47 forced fumbles rank fifth all-time. "The disrupter, the hurricane, whatever you want to call him," Colts owner Robert Irsay said. "With Dwight it was like you turn on the film and it was just mayhem. It was like you were instantly drawn to that side of the field. It was like an instant firefight." Freeney believes the Colts' speed-rushing tandem of himself and Robert Mathis changed the game. "I think we created a whole new blocking scheme. Before us, it was just kind of like there's a running back in the backfield and sometimes the running back would chip us. Freeney left Indy after the 2012 season as the franchise's sacks leader (107½).

Police investigate Irving

Police in a Dallas suburb are investigating a domestic violence complaint against Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving from a woman who later recanted. Frisco police spokesman Radd Rotello said Monday no arrests have been made. Rotello said a woman identified as Irving's girlfriend called police twice Sunday. After several media reports Monday, the woman wrote in a message posted on Instagram that her allegations were false. She said she was upset over an argument that led to neighbors calling 911. "David did not put his hands on me at any time," the woman wrote. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league will look into the incident. A spokesman for the team and Irving's agent declined comment. The 24-year-old Irving was suspended the first four games last season for violating the NFL's ban on performance enhancers. He had seven sacks in eight games before missing the last four games with a concussion.

Raiders sign CB

The Oakland Raiders signed cornerback Daryl Worley just over a week after his release by Philadelphia after an arrest. Worley was let go by the Eagles on April 15 after being arrested near the Eagles' practice facility. Police used a Taser on him after he became combative, and the NFL Network reported a gun was found in Worley's vehicle. Philadelphia had acquired Worley earlier in the offseason from Carolina in a trade for receiver Torrey Smith. Worley was a third-round pick by the Panthers in 2016 and had 150 tackles,2 sacks, 3 interceptions and 19 passes defended in 31 games.

Ravens to get Snead

Receiver Willie Snead bid farewell to the Saints, which means New Orleans apparently won't match the contract the Baltimore Ravens offered the restricted free agent. Eager to add a target for quarterback Joe Flacco, the Ravens on Friday offered Snead a two-year, $10.4 million contract. The Saints had five days to match the deal. Snead indicated Monday on Twitter that he's headed out of New Orleans. The deal has not been announced by the NFL. Hampered by a three-game suspension and a hamstring injury, Snead was limited to eight catches for 92 yards last year. In 2015, he had 69 receptions for 984 yards. He caught 72 passes for 895 yards in 2016.

Lynch: LB on thin ice

San Francisco General Manager John Lynch said the team will be patient through linebacker Reuben Foster's legal issues in a domestic violence case but stressed he won't remain on the 49ers if the team determines he hit a woman. Lynch spoke publicly Monday for the first time since Foster was charged with felony domestic violence April 12 after being accused by authorities of dragging his girlfriend and punching her in the head, leaving her with a ruptured eardrum. The 49ers announced a few days later that Foster would not take part in the offseason program while he deals with the legal matter. Lynch said the team wants to get more information about the case before making a final decision on Foster's status.

BASKETBALL

Felder dismissed

South Carolina point guard Rakym Felder is no longer part of the Gamecocks basketball team. Felder, a key freshman reserve for South Carolina's Final Four team two years ago, was dismissed from the program by Coach Frank Martin on Monday. The 5-10 Felder, from Brooklyn, N.Y., was suspended last summer after his second arrest in less than a year. Felder was not enrolled last fall. He was allowed to return in the spring semester although he did not play. Martin said there were guidelines Felder had to follow upon coming back "and unfortunately, he has not met those expectations." Felder had 15 points in South Carolina's NCAA Tournament victory over Duke in 2017.

RUNNING

Marathoner, 29, dies

London Marathon organizers say a 29-year-old man died after collapsing near the end of Sunday's race in the hottest conditions ever seen for the event. Matt Campbell, a chef from northwest England who was a contestant on a reality TV cooking show last year, collapsed after 22.5 miles. Organizers say "although he received immediate medical treatment on the scene from race doctors, he died later in hospital." Campbell last year appeared on the BBC's Masterchef: The Professionals. Organizers say a medical examination is still required to discover the cause of death. The Met Office said temperatures reached 73.8 degrees near the end of the 26.2-mile course.

OLYMPICS

Tokyo put on notice

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics are getting a warning: Get set for some tough questions. That was the word Monday from IOC member John Coates, the head of the International Olympic Committee inspection team visiting Tokyo as it prepares for the 2020 Games. Coates said there will be more intense questioning after several sports federations complained recently about the pace of Japanese preparations. "We also enter a phase where questions from stakeholders become very pragmatic and very urgent, in particular in areas such as the field of play, accommodation, transport, things that affect the competition and the athletes," he told organizers. Coates and local organizers met Monday and will hold a news conference today to address questions about preparations that -- despite complaints -- seem mostly on track with more than two years to go. Coates said "you have to be prepared to answer questions when they're raised" or risk losing confidence.

