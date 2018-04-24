Outdoor briefs

Walk visits Rogers

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will host a walk in Rogers on May 2.

Fairly flat routes of 5- or 10-kilometers are available that trek through neighborhoods in the city. Meet at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, 1502 S.E. Walton Boulevard, between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. The walk begins at 10 a.m.

Club plans hike to waterfalls

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike to Kings River Falls and Tea Kettle Falls on Thursday. Meet at Lowe's in Bella Vista at 7:30 a.m. to carpool.

The group will hike to Magnolia Falls and Glory Hole waterfall in Newton County on May 4 and hike the Pigeon Roost Trail at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area on May 10.

All hikers are welcome. Bring water and a sack lunch.

The Magnolia Falls and Glory Hole hikes total 4.8 miles. Meet at Lowe's in Bella Vista at 7 a.m. to carpool.

The Pigeon Roost hike has options of 8.5 miles or 4.2 miles. Meet at the Hobbs Visitor Center at 8:50 a.m.or at the trailhead at 9 a.m.

For information call Jan Casebere, 214-668-1676.

Roses win Guys, Gals tournament

Peyton and Lexie Rose won the Beaver Lake Guys and Gals bass tournament held April 15 at Table Rock Lake. They weighed five bass totaling 19.07 pounds. They also had big bass at 5.9 pounds.

David and Pam Rose were second with five bass at 12.81 pounds. Mike and Cara Rose placed third with five bass at 12.8 pounds.

Sparlin is Elite Series winner

Daniel Sparlin Jr. won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held April 7. They had five bass totaling 18.57 pounds.

Kirk McClelland placed second with five bass at 17.48 pounds. Steven Meador was third with five bass at 16.15 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Jay Nyce, 15.94; fifth, Wes Usrey, 15.75; sixth, Mike White, 15.61; seventh, Jared Gobel, 13.71; eighth, Wes Paulin, 13.63; ninth, Larry Walker, 13.53; 10th, Mike Roughton, 13.12.

Meador had first place big bass at 6.33 pounds. Sparlin had second place big bass at 6.03 pounds.

Crappie contest set for lake

The L.O. Vanzant Memorial Crappie Tournament is Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. out of Hickory Creek Marina on Beaver Lake.

Entry fee is $25 per person. Anglers may fish solo or in two person teams. There is a seven-fish limit. First prize is $1,000.

For details call Hickory Creek Marina, 479-751-7366.

Club hosts 3-D archery shoot

Cherokee Bowhunters Archery Club will host a 3-D shoot May 5 at the Fort Crowder archery range east of Neosho, Mo.

Cost is $12 for adult nonmembers with cheaper fees for youth. The course consists of 30 targets. Shooters may start anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For details, visit www.cherokeebowhunters.org or call 417-499-0335.

Tournament benefits Young Life

A bass tournament to benefit NWA Young Life youth activity organization is May 6 at Beaver Lake out of Hickory Creek park.

Entry fee is $50 per boat with an optional $10 for big bass competition. Fishing is from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. First prize is guaranteed $2,000.

Workshop focus is native plants

The Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists and Illinois River Watershed Partnership are co-sponsoring a native plant workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 12 at the Watershed Learning Center in Cave Springs.

This workshop will focus on native plant propagation. Participants will learn about seed treatments of various types such as stratification and scarification, cuttings, layering, and other topics and methods in plant propagation.

The cost is $25 which includes lunch. To register and for more information, go to www.irwp.org.

