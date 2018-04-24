Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 12:27 p.m.

PHOTO: Young giraffe makes brief escape at Indiana zoo

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:40 a.m.

thabisa-a-female-giraffe-born-at-the-fort-wayne-childrens-zoo-in-november-was-urged-back-into-her-enclosure-monday-april-23-2018-after-briefly-escaping-she-is-the-youngest-in-the-zoos-nine-giraffe-herd-how-the-animal-got-out-is-still-being-investigated-cathie-rowandthe-journal-gazette-via-ap

Thabisa, a female giraffe born at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo in November, was urged back into her enclosure Monday, April 23, 2018, after briefly escaping. She is the youngest in the zoo's nine-giraffe herd. How the animal got out is still being investigated. (Cathie Rowand/The Journal-Gazette via AP)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Workers at an Indiana zoo needed a couple of hours to corral a young giraffe that escaped from her enclosure.

The 7-month-old female got loose Monday from the African Journey exhibit at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo. Zoo spokeswoman Bonnie Kemp says the giraffe, Thabisa, never left the property.

It wasn't immediately clear how the youngest in the zoo's herd of nine giraffes escaped.

Staffers were able to trap the giraffe in a fenced parking lot in a non-public area of the zoo. Zookeepers calmed her down before returning her to the enclosure.

The zoo just opened to the public for the season on Saturday.

