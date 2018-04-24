Home / Latest News /
Police: Man in fatal shooting outside Arkansas Walmart held ex-wife at gunpoint
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:41 p.m.
TRUMANN — Police assembled outside a northeast Arkansas Walmart where a man was later killed after an employee texted her mother saying she expected problems with her ex-husband.
Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson told the Jonesboro Sun that officers saw 21-year-old Faith Morgan leaving the store in Trumann Sunday evening with her ex-husband, 22-year-old Gabriel Urrabazo, who had a gun.
Henson said Urrabazo stepped behind Morgan and held a gun to her head while he negotiated with police.
Police said Urrabazo killed 35-year-old Robert Highfill, who tried to save Morgan.
Henson said Urrabazo surrendered after an hourlong standoff. He faces a preliminary charge of first-degree murder.
Trumann is a small town about 120 miles northeast of Little Rock.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Man in fatal shooting outside Arkansas Walmart held ex-wife at gunpoint
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.