Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 3:16 p.m.

Police: Man in fatal shooting outside Arkansas Walmart held ex-wife at gunpoint

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:41 p.m.

TRUMANN — Police assembled outside a northeast Arkansas Walmart where a man was later killed after an employee texted her mother saying she expected problems with her ex-husband.

Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson told the Jonesboro Sun that officers saw 21-year-old Faith Morgan leaving the store in Trumann Sunday evening with her ex-husband, 22-year-old Gabriel Urrabazo, who had a gun.

Henson said Urrabazo stepped behind Morgan and held a gun to her head while he negotiated with police.

Police said Urrabazo killed 35-year-old Robert Highfill, who tried to save Morgan.

Henson said Urrabazo surrendered after an hourlong standoff. He faces a preliminary charge of first-degree murder.

Trumann is a small town about 120 miles northeast of Little Rock.

Arkansas Online