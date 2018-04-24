Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 3:15 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police: Woman shared home with decomposing body for months

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:38 p.m.

WARREN, Mich. — Police who found a badly decomposed body in bed in a Detroit-area home believe a 62-year-old woman may have shared the home with her dead roommate for months.

Police in Warren found the body of 68-year-old George Curtis on Monday. An autopsy will be performed.

WJBK-TV and The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens report Tuesday that relatives contacted police after hearing nothing from Curtis for months.

The woman has been hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.

Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer tells the newspaper "it's just bizarre [that] she stayed in the home like that and didn't report anything."

Police say Curtis may have been dead for months.

Dwyer says the house may have to be condemned and demolished due to the condition inside and the odor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Woman shared home with decomposing body for months

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online