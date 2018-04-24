Safe call overturned to end game as Angels prevail

HOUSTON -- Yuli Gurriel was thrown out at third base by catcher Martin Maldonado to end the game after an original safe call was reversed on replay, giving the Los Angeles Angels a 2-0 victory over Houston on Monday night that ended the Astros' six-game winning streak.

Gurriel singled off Keynan Middleton leading off the ninth inning. Alex Bregman then walked. After a pair of strikeouts, Middleton threw a slider in the dirt to Max Stassi that bounced off Maldonado's leg toward third base. The catcher pounced on the ball and threw to third where Luis Valbuena tagged Gurriel, who slid head first. Umpire Cory Blaser signaled safe. After the replay was shown on the video board, fans started filing out even before the out call was given about 90 seconds after the tag. Middleton earned his sixth save.

On Sunday, Blaser called Colorado's Nolan Arenado safe at home plate trying to advance on Brandon Morrow's bases-loaded slider in the dirt at Wrigley Field. That call was then reversed on replay for the final out in the Chicago Cubs 9-7 victory.

Tyler Skaggs (3-1) allowed four hits in seven innings as Houston struggled to make solid contact against his offspeed pitches.

Los Angeles had lost five of six after a seven-game winning streak. The Angels are 10-1 on the road, but 5-7 at home.

Kole Calhoun had an RBI single in the fifth and Justin Upton added an RBI double in the sixth for the Angels.

Gerrit Cole (2-1) retired the first 13 hitters he faced, striking out five, before Valbuena singled. Zack Cozart walked, and Calhoun hit an RBI single. Chris Young hit into an inning-ending double play.

Mike Trout singled in the sixth, stole second and advanced on a wild pitch. He scored on Upton's double to deep center.

Cole allowed 4 hits, struck out 8 and walked 2.

INDIANS 2, ORIOLES 1 Carlos Carrasco outpitched Kevin Gausman, and a two-run home run by Yonder Alonso carried visiting Cleveland past struggling Baltimore. Carrasco (4-0) allowed 1 run and 6 hits over 7⅓ innings to win his 10th consecutive decision since Aug. 27. He struck out seven and walked two. Gausman (1-2) gave up 2 runs and 4 hits over 8 innings, striking out 7 with only 1 walk.

A's 9, RANGERS 4 Marcus Semien hit a tiebreaking home run on the first pitch of the ninth inning and Oakland beat host Texas. The Athletics (12-11) have won seven of eight. Semien's third home run of the season, off Kevin Jepsen (0-3), snapped a 3-3 tie and ignited a six-run outburst. Matt Chapman had an RBI triple with two outs, then after a pitching change scored on a single by Mark Canha before Jake Smolinski hit a two-run triple.

WHITE SOX 10, MARINERS 4 Jose Abreu had four hits that included a pair of home runs, Yoan Moncada was a single shy of the cycle and host Chicago beat Seattle to end a seven-game losing streak. Chicago became the first big league team to open a game with seven consecutive hits since Colorado against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 17, 2014, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Moncada's leadoff triple was followed by five consecutive singles and Matt Davidson's double off Mike Leake (2-2) in a five-run first inning.

YANKEES 14, TWINS 1 Rookie Miguel Andujar homered and doubled, Didi Gregorius had a grand slam and the host New York Yankees hammered Minnesota. Slumping Giancarlo Stanton homered in going 4 for 4, and Gleyber Torres singled for his first major league hit, a day after the prized 21-year-old made his debut with the Yankees.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 10, BRAVES 4 Jesse Winker's bases-loaded single provided host Cincinnati's first lead in six games, and the Reds -- off to the worst start in their history -- rallied for their first victory under interim manager Jim Riggleman over Atlanta. The Reds are 4-18, the worst start in the majors since Baltimore opened with an identical mark in 2010. They fired manager Bryan Price on Thursday and got swept in a three-game series at St. Louis under Riggleman.

PADRES 13, ROCKIES 5 Carlos Asuaje homered and had a career-high four RBI, Franchy Cordero went deep during a nine-run seventh inning and visiting San Diego romped past Colorado. Asuaje hit a three-run shot in a four-run first and Cordero added a two-run drive during a 45-minute seventh for San Diego. Wil Myers had four hits and two RBI, and Eric Hosmer drew a career-high four walks to go with his two hits. The Padres won for just the second time in seven games.

