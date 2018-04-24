SOFTBALL: SAU pair among award finalists

Southern Arkansas University’s Brooke Goad and Victoria Taylor are among the 25 finalists for the Schutt Sports Division II Player of the Year award, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced Monday.

Goad and Taylor led the Lady Muleriders to a 47-5 record overall and the regular-season Great American Conference title, which gives the team the top seed in the conference tournament.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services