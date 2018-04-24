Home / Latest News /
Stalking suspect accused of knocking on doors, windows at central Arkansas home
This article was published today at 11:02 a.m.
A central Arkansas man is accused of stalking a woman at her home Monday night, police said.
Robert Lee Everett, 40, of Jacksonville was arrested around 10:40 p.m. on charges of second-degree stalking and violation of a no contact order, records show.
An officer responded about 15 minutes earlier to an address on Roosevelt Circle in Jacksonville in reference to a suspicious incident, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.
The victim told police that Everett had been knocking on her doors and windows over a period of about two hours.
Everett remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday morning, and bail had not been set, according to an online inmate roster.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Stalking suspect accused of knocking on doors, windows at central Arkansas home
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.