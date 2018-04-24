Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 12:27 p.m.

Stalking suspect accused of knocking on doors, windows at central Arkansas home

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 11:02 a.m.

robert-lee-everett-40-of-jacksonville

A central Arkansas man is accused of stalking a woman at her home Monday night, police said.

Robert Lee Everett, 40, of Jacksonville was arrested around 10:40 p.m. on charges of second-degree stalking and violation of a no contact order, records show.

An officer responded about 15 minutes earlier to an address on Roosevelt Circle in Jacksonville in reference to a suspicious incident, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

The victim told police that Everett had been knocking on her doors and windows over a period of about two hours.

Everett remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday morning, and bail had not been set, according to an online inmate roster.

