8 students, 7 teachers from Little Rock-area schools honored as Stephens Award winners

Eight high school seniors and seven teachers from Little Rock-area public and private high schools have been named recipients of the 2018 Stephens Award.

The program provides $5,000 scholarships to outstanding students and $5,700 awards to selected instructors.

The scholarships and awards are made possible by The City Education Trust. The late Jackson T. Stephens and the late W.R. "Witt" Stephens formed the trust in 1985 with proceeds from the sale of the Stephens' interest in Riverside Cable Television Co.

The students and teachers were honored at a reception Monday in the AT&T Auditorium of the Regional Chamber of Commerce Building.

Student winners are:

• Harrison Scott Brown, Catholic High School for Boys, son of Robin and Lee Brown.

• Joshua David Bucher, The Baptist Preparatory School, son of Hope and Lance Bucher.

• Anil Chakka, Little Rock Central High School, son of Kanthi Dusari and Raj Chakka.

• Spencer Davis, Pulaski Academy, son of Tom Davis.

• Jua Jung, Little Rock Central High School, daughter of Sunmi Chang and Jinook Jung.

• Nicholas Powell, Little Rock Christian Academy, son of Melissa and Michael Powell.

• Mary Kathryn Strickland, Mount St. Mary Academy, daughter of Julia and Reese Strickland.

• Sarah Tariq, Little Rock Central High School, daughter of Dr. Sara Tariq and Shariq Tariq.

Winning teachers are:

• Martene Campbell, Episcopal Collegiate School.

• Teresa Chudy, Mount St. Mary Academy.

• Noel Gieringer, Mount St. Mary Academy.

• Thomas J. Handloser, Catholic High School for Boys.

• Dionne Latin, McClellan High School.

• Judith L. Murray, Parkview High School.

• Marianne Nolley, Mount St. Mary Academy.

