Travelers rally versus shortstop for Drillers

The second comeback of the night came against a position player on the mound.

The Tulsa Drillers ran out of pitchers by the time the Arkansas Travelers came to bat in the bottom of the ninth, down 5-4.

Tulsa had used five pitchers in Sunday night's 8-6 victory over Northwest Arkansas, and it used five more Monday night before Manager Scott Hennessey sent shortstop Michael Ahmed to the mound for the ninth.

The Los Angeles Dodgers organization, Hennessey said, has the pitchers in its system -- including at Class AA Tulsa -- on an individual pitch count.

Right-handed starter Dennis Santana (0-1, 1.50 ERA) hit his 75-pitch limit by the end of the fourth, and right-handed reliever Dylan Baker finished the eighth with 13 pitches.

"It's just the way we do things," Hennessey said. "And it bit us tonight."

Ahmed, who had never pitched professionally, gave up a hit and walked three batters, including the game-winning run for the Travs (9-7), which beat Tulsa (9-7) Monday night 6-5 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

"I was just going to make him throw another pitch," said Travs second baseman Chris Mariscal, who drew the game-winning walk on a 3-0 count with the bases loaded. "Just taking until I get two strikes."

The Travs were an out away from victory in the top of the ninth, when right-handed reliever Darin Gillies gave up a three-run home run to Drillers catcher Keibert Ruiz that gave Tulsa a 5-4 lead.

Gillies (2-1, 3.60 ERA) earned the victory after replacing right-handed starter Chase De Jong (1-1, 3.75) to start the eighth. De Jong recorded his third consecutive quality start in 7 innings, with 3 hits, 2 earned runs, 3 walks and 6 strikeouts.

The Travs came back from a 2-0 deficit, didn't record their first hit until right fielder Beau Amaral singled to start the fifth inning, and took the lead after stranding the bases loaded twice during the game.

After striking out three times Monday night, second baseman Adam Law extended his hit streak to nine games by looping an RBI single into short right field to give the Travs a 3-2 lead in the eighth. Designated hitter Dario Pizzano made the lead 4-2 with an RBI single to left.

The Travs' victory came against a Drillers' starting lineup that included six of the Los Angeles Dodgers' top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com: left fielder Luke Raley (No. 28) hit a home run over the right-field bullpen during the first at-bat of the game; center fielder D.J. Peters (No. 6) drove in the Drillers' second run in the third inning with a sacrifice fly; and Santana (No. 10) pitched 4 innings with no hits, an unearned run, 2 walks and 3 strikeouts.

Santana hit consecutive batters with 95-mph fastballs in the bottom of the fourth inning -- the second, Travs center fielder Braden Bishop, was caught on the left wrist and was attended to by the team trainer for a few minutes before returning to first base.

Chuck Taylor came off the bench to replace Bishop in the outfield to start the fifth, moving Andrew Aplin from left to center.

Bishop was caught in the left elbow and said he was questionable for today's game against Tulsa at 11 a.m.

The Travs are now tied with the Drillers atop the Texas League North Division standings.

Sports on 04/24/2018