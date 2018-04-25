Days after being accused of threatening neighbor, convicted killer surrenders to authorities in Arkansas

An Arkansas man accused of threatening to kill one of his neighbors has surrendered to authorities after being sought since Sunday.

Teral Michael Garrett, 59, surrendered to the Crawford County sheriff’s office around 10 a.m. Wednesday. He faces charges of aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threatening and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Madison County sheriff’s office said one of Garrett’s neighbors reported that he pointed a shotgun at him and threatened to kill him Sunday.

Searchers had scoured the area all night Sunday into Monday, including Garrett’s cabin and the surrounding woods.

Records show Garrett was convicted in 1997 of second-degree murder in the Franklin County killing of a 35-year-old man during an argument. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Garrett remained jailed in Crawford County as of Wednesday morning, according to a jail employee.