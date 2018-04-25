47-year-old Arkansan dies in fiery highway crash

An Arkansas man was killed Tuesday when the truck he was driving crashed and caught fire, authorities said.

Leland Feutral, 47, of Fouke was driving north on U.S. 67 north of Fulton in Hempstead County, according to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police.

About 2 p.m., the 2007 Freightliner left the road near its intersection with County Road 75, striking several trees on the west side, police said. The vehicle then reportedly became "fully engulfed" in flames.

Feutral was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 113 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far in 2018, preliminary state police statistics show.