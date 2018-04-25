Author, illustrator visit Little Rock schools as part of Literary Festival initiative

An illustrator and an author of children’s books are visiting Little Rock schools Wednesday and Thursday.

Illustrator Frank Morrison and author Jason Gallaher are part of the Arkansas Literary Festival’s Writers in the Schools initiative. They visited Stephens Elementary, Mabelvale Elementary and Terry Elementary Wednesday.

Gallaher will visit Rockefeller Elementary at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Morrison’s works include Jazzy Miz Mozetta, winner of the Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe Award for New Talent, and Little Melba and Her Big Trombone, a Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor book. His latest work, Let the Children March, will be featured in this year’s Literary Festival.

Gallaher is the author of Whobert Whover, Owl Detective.

The Literary Festival is Thursday through Sunday at the Central Arkansas Library System’s Main Library campus at 100 Rock Street in Little Rock.