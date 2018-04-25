BASEBALL: UAPB defeats UALR; UCA-ASU postponed

UAPB defeats UALR

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff used a three-run seventh inning to pull away from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in a 7-4 victory Tuesday at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

UAPB led 4-2 entering the bottom of the seventh inning. Jarficur Parker scored on a wild pitch, then Ricardo Sanchez hit a two-run double to make it 7-2.

UALR cut the lead to 7-4 in the top of the ninth inning on Chase Coker's run-scoring triple and Marcus Ragan's RBI groundout. But Danny Mitchell Jr. popped up to end the game.

Nick Kreutzer had two hits and two RBI to lead the Golden Lions.

Ragan drove in two runs for the Trojans.

Peyton Burks (3-4) earned the victory for UAPB, allowing 2 runs on 8 hits in 7 innings while striking out 6 and walking 1. Nathan Sawrie picked up his third save of the season.

UALR starter McKinley Moore allowed 4 runs on 5 hits and walked 3 in 3 innings.

UCA-ASU postponed

Arkansas State University's home game Tuesday against the University of Central Arkansas was postponed to today because of poor field conditions at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Heavy rainfall in the Jonesboro area in recent days caused the poor field conditions, according to a ASU news release.

Today's game is scheduled for 5 p.m.