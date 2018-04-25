Candidate filing period for Sherwood, Jacksonville offices begins next week

Candidate filings for elected municipal positions in Sherwood and Jacksonville, including mayoral offices, begin May 2 at the Pulaski County Clerk’s office and will continue until noon May 21.

The filings are for the Nov. 6 general election ballot.

The filing period ends the day before the May 22 preferential primary election.

Positions to be on the ballot for both cities will be mayor, city attorney, city clerk-treasurer and seats for city council members in each of Sherwood’s four wards and all five wards in Jacksonville.

Election filings for the remaining municipalities in Pulaski County will begin July 27.