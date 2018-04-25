Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

April 21

James and Carla Ramsay, Little Rock, daughter.

Marriage Licenses

Leon Bell, 39, and Ginger Shadwick, 43, both of Little Rock.

John Winters, 40, and Heather Richards, 36, both of Conway.

Saquinn Lee, 26, and Katrice Cassey, 20, both of Little Rock.

Shaun Merchant, 40, and Sonya George, 39, both of Little Rock.

Shelby Schluterman, 25, and James Rogers, 26, both of Sherwood.

Yolanda Brown, 45, and Jose Rojas Rayon, 61, both of North Little Rock.

Christa Page, 26, and Charles Lavendar, 25, both of Little Rock.

George Tidwell, 55, and Katherine Johnson, 53, both of Little Rock.

Bevan Cherry, 33, and Federico Martinez, 40, both of North Little Rock.

Chang Oh, 43, of North Little Rock and Seung Maeng, 39, of Little Rock.

Rajratna Khandare, 28, and Rebecca Howell, 34, both of White Hall.

Esvin Merida, 19, and Lisbeth Delgado, 19, both of Jacksonville.

Michael Linn, 42, and Adrienne Luzzi, 36, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

18-1505. Rusty Tasar v. Ugur Tasar.

18-1507. Paul Yarberry v. Shana Yarberry.

18-1508. Amelia Elam v. David Eckess.

18-1509. James Houston Huff v. Larry Houston Huff.

18-1511. Zackery Humphrey v. Mellisa Humphrey.

18-1512. Nartashia Hoskins v. Robbie Hoskins.

18-1513. Larra Bender v. Angelo Bender.

18-1514. Karla Ware v. Marcus Ware.

18-1515. Andre McCoy v. Ijeoma Akinsade.

GRANTED

16-2688. Jeffrey Crenshaw v. Alexis Crenshaw.

17-1451. Issac Davis v. Chandra Davis.

17-4732. Katrina Smith v. Darnell Rice.

17-4854. Romonia Burris v. Desmond Burris.

18-108. David Jarratt v. Kelly Jarratt.

18-114. Deborah Binns v. John Binns.

18-494. Tammy Walton v. John Walton IV.

18-683. Floretha Cegers v. Derrick Cegers.

18-779. Cristina Oliveira-Randolph v. William Randolph Jr.

18-828. Sandra Ingram v. Michael Ingram.

Metro on 04/25/2018