Getting it straight
This article was published today at 3:22 a.m. Updated today at 3:22 a.m.
U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, blamed former FBI Director James Comey's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's email for damaging Clinton's presidential campaign in an April 16 exchange with reporters in her district office in Florida. An article in Saturday's editions about a lawsuit filed by the committee against Donald Trump's presidential campaign, Russia, WikiLeaks and others alleging they conspired to defeat Clinton, incorrectly stated that she made the accusation in a private meeting with Comey in January 2017.
A Section on 04/25/2018
