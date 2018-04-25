GOLF: UCA moves up to fifth; Henderson State claims men's GAC title; Arkansas Tech earns women's GAC crown

UCA moves up to fifth

The University of Central Arkansas men's team moved up to fifth place, and Lewis George is in second place after two rounds of the Southland Conference Championship at Stonebridge Ranch Country Club in McKinney, Texas.

UCA has shot a 614 in the first two rounds. Sam Houston State leads with 577.

George is at 143 through two rounds. Rodrigo Rivas is tied for 21st place with a 152. Miles Smith (162) is tied for 38th while Luis Obiols and Mason Keller each are at 163, good for a tie for 41st place.

Henderson State claims men's GAC title

Henderson State University won its fifth consecutive Great American Conference championship at the Hot Springs Country Club.

The Reddies shot a three-round 863 in the tournament. Their fifth title in a row is the most since the school had seven consecutive Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference championships from 1985-1991.

Arkansas Tech University was second at 875. Southeastern Oklahoma finished third (877), and Southwestern Oklahoma and Harding University each shot a 884 to tie for fourth. Oklahoma Baptist (886) was sixth, followed by Northwestern Oklahoma (889), Southern Arkansas University (895), University of Arkansas at Monticello (911) and Southern Nazarene (913).

Harding's Mason Banger finished second overall with a 213. Henderson State's Trey DePriest shot a 215 to finish fifth. Arkansas Tech's Austin Gean and Henderson State's Nick Shapiro each shot a 217 to tie for sixth.

Arkansas Tech earns women's GAC crown

Peerada Piddon helped Arkansas Tech University pick up its fourth consecutive Great American Conference championship at the Hot Springs Country Club.

The Golden Suns shot a 307 in the third round and finished the tournament with a 905, 18 strokes ahead of Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Piddon won the GAC individual title after shooting a 213, nine strokes ahead of teammate Pia Nunbhakdi. Fellow Golden Sun Holly Standing finished in a tie for eighth at 235.

Southern Arkansas' Helle Leed and Henderson State's Luisa Gartmann each shot a 227 to tie for fourth.

Henderson State was third (934), Southern Arkansas fourth (959) and Oklahoma Baptist fifth (962). Rounding out the championship field was Arkansas-Monticello (968), Southern Nazarene (977), Harding (985) and Northwestern Oklahoma (1,003).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 04/25/2018