Granderson's clout sends Red Sox to another loss

TORONTO -- Curtis Granderson hit a walk-off home run in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 4-3 victory over Boston on Tuesday night and hand the Red Sox their season-worst third consecutive defeat.

Boston (17-5) still owns the best record in the majors.

Granderon's third home run of the season came off Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel (0-1), a towering solo blast off the facing of the third deck in right field. He went 3 for 5 with three RBI.

Tyler Clippard (3-0) worked a scoreless 10th for the victory.

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna was handed a 3-1 lead in the ninth but allowed the Red Sox to tie it, his first blown save in seven chances.

Hanley Ramirez singled to begin the ninth, went to third on a one-out hit by Rafael Devers and scored on Eduardo Nunez's single to right. It was the first run off Osuna this season.

Jackie Bradley Jr. struck out and Nunez stole second before Christian Vazquez walked to load the bases for Brock Holt, who scored Devers with an RBI single to left. Left fielder Granderson threw out Nunez at the plate to prevent Boston from taking the lead.

Blue Jays left-hander J.A. Happ struck out a season-high 10 over seven innings. Happ walked none and allowed four hits and one run in his longest outing of the season

YANKEES 8, TWINS 3 Didi Gregorius had another big game at Yankee Stadium with a two-run home run and three RBI, and Gary Sanchez hit two home runs to help CC Sabathia and New York romp past the Minnesota. Aaron Judge hit his seventh home run as the Yankees went deep four times for the second consecutive night.

ATHLETICS 3, RANGERS 2 Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, and visiting Oakland tagged Texas' Cole Hamels with his fourth loss before the end of April for the first time in the left-hander's career. Texas slugger Adrian Beltre exited with a left hamstring strain in the eighth after pulling up at first base on what would have been a double but was instead a single for his 3,075th career hit.

MARINERS 1, WHITE SOX 0 Marco Gonzales and four relievers combined on a five-hitter, Mitch Haniger singled home the only run and Seattle beat host Chicago. Gonzales (2-2) was in control almost from the start, allowing 5 hits and 1 walk while striking out 8 in 6-plus innings.

ANGELS 8, ASTROS 7 Mike Trout hit his major league-leading 10th home run and the visiting Los Angeles Angels overcame another shaky start by Shohei Ohtani to beat the Houston Astros, tying a team record with their 11th consecutive victory. Andrelton Simmons hit two home runs with a career-high 5 RBI, connecting for a tiebreaking, three-run drive in the seventh inning.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 9, BRAVES 7 (12) Tyler Mahle lost his no-hit bid on Freddie Freeman's home run in the seventh inning, and host Cincinnati blew a big late lead before Scooter Gennett connected in the 12th. Gennett hit his second home run of the game off left-hander Max Fried (0-1) for his first career game-ending shot.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, PHILLIES 4 Alex Avila had a home run among his three hits and drove in two runs, Robbie Ray struck out 11 while pitching into the fifth inning visiting Arizona beat Philadelphia. Daniel Descalso and Jarrod Dyson also had home runs for the Diamondbacks, who upped their NL-best record to 16-6.

METS 6, CARDINALS 5 (10) Jay Bruce hit a tiebreaking home run in the 10th inning, Yoenis Cespedes launched a majestic, three-run shot and the visiting New York Mets rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals. Bruce began the game batting .194 but broke out of his slump with three hits, including an RBI triple.

ROCKIES 8, PADRES 0 Trevor Story hit the second grand slam of his career, Kyle Freeland scattered three hits over seven sharp innings and the host Colorado Rockies defeated the San Diego Padres. Freeland (1-3) struck out a season-high eight to earn his first victory since July 30. He tied for the major league lead in victories (11) among rookies last season.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 10, INDIANS 3 Kyle Schwarber hit two solo home runs and visiting Chicago defeated Cleveland in the first meeting between the teams since their classic 2016 World Series. The Cubs won three games in Cleveland's ballpark during the 2016 Series and continued the trend against Josh Tomlin (0-3), who allowed all four home runs. Schwarber connected leading off the second and fourth. Willson Contreras went deep in the third and Ian Happ had a home run in the fourth.

BREWERS 5, ROYALS 2 Lorenzo Cain hit a home run while reaching base four times in his return to Kauffman Stadium, and Milwaukee beat Kansas City. Travis Shaw added a three-run home run for the Brewers, while Zach Davies (2-2) pitched six innings of four-hit ball. Ryan Braun had two hits, walked twice and drove in a run.

Sports on 04/25/2018